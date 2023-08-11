Home

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Application Window For Project Scientist And Other Posts Closes Today, Direct Link Inside

On the basis of merit of marks scored by a candidate in the personal interview, the final selection of candidates will be done. The minimum qualifying marks required by the candidate for consideration are 70 per cent for all Unreserved posts and 60 per cent for all reserved posts.

The DRDO recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 55 posts.

The online application window for recruitment to the post of Project Scientist and others will be closed today, i.e., August 11 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Eligible candidates willing to apply for the vacancies can visit the official website of DRDO drdo.gov.in and apply for the same. To access the form, candidates need to login or register using their email ID or phone number. It is to be noted that the recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 55 vacancies for different posts.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Among the 55 offered seats, the vacancy in each sector is as mentioned below:

Computer Science and Engineering: 1

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 7

Computer Science and Engineering: 3

Mechanical Engineering: 2

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 12

Computer Science and Engineering: 10

Electrical Engineering: 2

Mechanical Engineering: 4

Civil Engineering: 2

Electronics and Communications Engineering: 8

Computer Science and Engineering: 4

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General, Other Backward Class and Economically Weaker Section male category candidates applying for the various posts in DRDO are eligible to pay an application fee of Rs 100. There is no application fee for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/Divyang and Women category candidates.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of DRDO at www.drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Careers tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the Scientist recruitment page and proceed with the application link under Advertisement No 146.

Step 4: Post that, register using your credentials and login.

Step 5: After logging in, fill out the form as required.

Step 6: Upload the documents instructed in the notification, then pay the application fee.

Step 7: Hit submit and download the application form for future references.

Direct link for DRDO Scientist recruitment 2023

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a final personal interview round. The interview will be conducted at the venue and date as per rules, which will be intimated to the candidates through the call letter.

Candidates serving in Government or in Government-owned organisations will be required to produce a copy of proof of their communication with their employer.

On the basis of merit of marks scored by a candidate in the final personal interview, the final selection of candidates will be done. The minimum qualifying marks required by the candidate for consideration are 70 per cent for all Unreserved posts and 60 per cent for all reserved posts.

For queries related to online application, candidates are advised to contact at 011‐23889578 or Email at lateral1.recruitment@gov.in. For any additional queries, contact PRO at 011‐23830599 or email at pro.recruitment@gov.in or directrec.rac@gov.in.

