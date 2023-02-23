Home

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 18 JRF Posts at drdo.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process Here

The candidates must note that the last date for receipt of the application so 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in employment news.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Centre for Air Borne System, DRDO-CABS issued a notification and has invited applications from candidates for JRF posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online through the official website of DRDO i.e. drdo.gov.in.

The candidates must note that the last date for receipt of the application so 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in employment news. The recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Aeronautical Engineering: 1 post

Computer Science and Engineering: 10 posts

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 7 posts

WHO ALL CAN APPLY:

The candidates having BE/B.Tech in first division with valid GATE score or ME/M.Tech in above disciplines in first division both at graduate and post graduate level can apply.

Only GATE score of 2021 and GATE score of 2022 are acceptable.

The age limit should be not more than 28 years on the closing date of advertisement.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in degree/ post graduate degree.

Online interviews will be held for all the shortlisted candidates.

The final select list of successful candidates for the existing vacancies and panel of candidates for future vacancies will be uploaded on DRDO.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.