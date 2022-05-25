DRDO Recruitment: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited candidates for Research Associate posts with a monthly salary of Rs 54,000. Interested candidates can come for the walk-in Interview on the given date and time at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan). The total number of vacancies stands at 3 and the maximum age is 35 years on the date of the interview.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Research Fellow Posts| Check Eligibility, Other Details

DRDO Recruitment: Duration of Fellowship

2 years

DRDO Recruitment: Salary

Rs 54,000 per month with HRA and medical facilities as per rules.

DRDO Recruitment: Age limit

Age not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview. However, age relaxation is allowed up to 5 years for SC/ST/PH and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Those candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category are required to produce the original caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

DRDO Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria/Educational Qualification

PhD or equivalent degree in Chemistry/Physics/Material Science OR having three years of Research, Teaching and Design and Development experience.

Procedure for attending an interview:

The eligible candidate can “Walk-in for an interview at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan) at 10:00 Hrs on the date mentioned above”. While appearing for the interview, the candidates are required to submit complete Bio-Data with a recent passport size photograph and one set of self-attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience Certificate etc. Candidates are requested to produce original certificates related to age, educational qualification and experience. Candidates working in Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies should produce a NOC issued by the present employer.

For more details, candidates can visit the official site: https://www.drdo.gov.in/