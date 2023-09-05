DRDO Scientist ‘B’ Registration: Apply At drdo.gov.in Till September 29

Home

DRDO Scientist ‘B’ Registration: Deadline Extended Till September 29, Apply At drdo.gov.in

Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Scientist ‘B’ at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) might be delighted to know that the deadline for registration has been extended. Those interested will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in till September 29 this year. The application window is expected to remain open till 5 PM. Earlier, the last date to submit the application was August 31.

Latest Recruitment Drive By DRDO

The latest recruitment drive will be filing a total of 204 vacancies for Scientist ‘B’. Out of these, 181 positions are available in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), 11 vacancies are for the Department of Science and Technology (DST), 6 jobs for the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), and 6 positions are open in the College of Military Engineering (CME).

Eligibility Criteria To Apply For DRDO Scientist ‘B’

Talking about the age limit, a candidate applying for these vacancies should not be more than the age of 35 years, as on May 25, 2023.

As far as the educational qualifications are concerned, the aspirant must hold a first-class bachelor’s degree in the relevant field of Engineering from a recognised university or an equivalent degree.

Candidates can check the official notification here.

What Is The Application Fee?

The male applicant belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, the application fee has been waived for the applicants of the SC/ST/Divyang category, and the female candidates.

Process To Apply For DRDO Scientist ‘B’

Aspirants who want to apply for the Scientist ‘B’ position at the Defence Research and Development Organisation may follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

Firstly, go to the official website of The Defence Research and Development Organisation at drdo.gov.in.

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab.

Step 3

Next, click on the Scientist Recruitment link and find Advt No. 145.

Step 4

Click on the apply link and register yourself.

Step 5

Login using your credentials.

Step 6

After that, fill out the form.

Step 7

Pay the application fee and hit the ‘submit’ button.

Step 8

Last, do not forget to download the application form, and take a printout for future reference.

