DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: The DRDO Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) on Wednesday released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for posts including carpenter, digital photographer, machinist, and several others. Candidates can apply for DRDO TBRL Recruitment through the NAPS portal i.e. apprenticeshipindia.org. Note, candidates can apply through the prescribed application format on or before 20 December 2021.

Under the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory has invited applications for engagement of Apprenticeship for one-year training.

DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 51 vacancies will be filled.

Apprentice: 10

Draughtsman (Civil): 01

Mechanic Mechatronics: 01

Instrument Mechanic: 02

Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronics Communication System: 03

Mechanic (Embedded Systems and PLC): 01

Architectural Assistant(Civil)- 01

Housekeeper-01

Fitter: 07

Machinist: 04

Turner: 03

Carpenter: 3

Electrician: 08

Electronics Mechanic: 08

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 02

Welder (Gas & Electric): 06

Computer & Peripherals Hardware Repair & Maintenance Mechanic: 02

Computer Operator and Programming Be Assistant (COPA): 03

Digital Photographer: 03

Secretarial Assistant: 03

Stenographer (Hindi): 01

DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for DRDO -Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) Recruitment 2021 through the prescribed application format. Later, Candidates will have to apply through the NAPS portal i.e. apprenticeshipindia.org. All the required documents/certificates should be uploaded on the portal. After applying at the above-mentioned portal, candidates are required to send scanned copies of all the relevant documents/certificates (10″ Class Marksheet, ITI Pass Certificate & Marksheet, Caste Certificate (if applicable), ID Proof, etc.) in a single PDF file through e-mail to admintbrI@tbrl.drdo.in.