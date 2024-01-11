Home

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will release a detailed notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 on February 14, 2024. Along with the UPSC CSE Prelims Notification

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will release a detailed notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 on February 14, 2024. Along with the UPSC CSE Prelims Notification 2024, the Commission will release the application form. Once published, IAS aspirants can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims Application Form 2024 by visiting the official website —and https://upsconline.nic.in/. As per the UPSC Annual exam calendar 2024, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2024, while the last date to apply for the same is March 5. The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages.

Consider the following statements:

Jhelum River passes through Wular Lake. Krishna River directly feeds Kolleru Lake. Meandering of Gandak River formed Kanwar Lake.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Consider the following pairs:

Port Well known as

Kamaraj~ Port: First major port in India registered as a company · Mundra Port: Largest privately owned port in India Visakhapatnam: Largest container port in Port India

How many of the above pairs are correctly matched?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the pairs

Consider the following trees:

Jackfruit (Artoca7pus heterophyllus) Mahua (Madhuca indica) Teak (Tectona grandis)

How many of the above are deciduous trees?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Consider the following statements :

India has more arable area than China. The proportion of irrigated area is more in India as compared to China. The average productivity per hectare in Indian agriculture is higher than that in China

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Which one of the following is the best example of repeated falls in sea level, giving rise to present-day extensive marshland?

(a) Bhitarkanika Mangroves

(b) Marakkanam Salt Pans

(c) Naupada Swamp

(d) Rann of Kutch

Ilmenite and rutile, abundantly available in certain coastal tracts of India, are rich sources of which one of the following?

(a) Aluminium

(b) Copper

(c) Iron

(d) Titanium

About three-fourths of world’s cobalt, a metal required for the manufacture of batteries for electric motor vehicles, is produced by

(a) Argentina

(b) Botswana

(c) the Democratic Republic. of the Congo

(d) Kazakhstan

Consider the following statements:

Amarkantak Hills are at the confluence of Vindhya and Sahyadri Ranges. Biligirirangan Hills constitute the easternmost part of Satpura Range. Seshachalam Hills constitute the southernmost part of Western Ghats.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

With reference to India’s projects on connectivity, consider the following statements:

East-West Corridor under Golden QuadrilaterSJ Project connects Dibrugarh and Surat. Trilateral Highway connects Moreh in Manipur and Chiang Mai in Thailand via Myanmar. Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor connects Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh with Kunming in China.

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Consider the following statements:

Statement-1: India, despite having uranium deposits, depends on coal for most of its electricity production.

Statement-11: Uranium, enriched to the extent of at least 60%, is required for the production of electricity.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement- I and Statement II are correct and Statement II is the correct explanation for Statement-!

(b) Both Statement- I and Statement II are correct and Statement II is not the correct explanation for

Statement-I

Statement-I (c) Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect

(d) Statement I is incorrect but Statement II is correct

Consider the following statements:

Statement I: Marsupials are not naturally found in India.

Marsupials are not naturally found in India. Statement-II: Marsupials can thrive only in montane grasslands with no predators.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-11 is the correct explanation for Statement I

(b) Both Statement-! and Statement- I are correct and Statement II is not the correct explanation for Statement-I

(c) Statement-I is correct but Statement-II is incorrect·

(d) Statement I is incorrect but Statement II is correct.

‘Invasive Species Specialist ·oroup’ (that develops Global Invasive Species Database) belongs to which one of the following organizations?

(a) The International Union for Conservation of Nature

(b) The United Nations Environment Programme

(c) The United Nations World Commission for Environment and Development

(d) The World Wide Fund for Nature

Consider the following fauna :

Lion-tailed Macaque Malabar Civet Sambar Deer

How many of the above are generally nocturnal or most active after sunset?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Which of the following organisms ·perform waggle dance for others of their kin to indicate the direction and the distance to a source of their food?

(a) Butterflies

(b) Dragonflies

(c) Honeybees

(d) Wasps

Consider the following statements:

Some mushrooms have medicinal properties. Some mushrooms have · psychoactive properties. Some mushrooms have insecticidal properties. Some mushrooms have bioluminescent properties

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Consider the following statements regarding the Indian squirrels:

They build nests by making burrows in the ground. They store their food materials like nuts and seeds in the ground. They are omnivorous.

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Consider the following statements:

Some microorganisms can grow in environments with· temperature above the boiling point of water. Some microorganisms can grow in environments with temperature below the freezing point of water. Some microorganisms can grow in highly acidic environment with a pH below 3

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Which one of the following makes a tool with a stick to scrape insects from a hole in a tree or a log of wood?

(a) Fishing cat

(b) Orangutan

(c) Otter

(d) Sloth bear

Consider the following:

Aerosols Foam agents Fire retardants Lubricants

In the making of how many of the above are hydrofluorocarbons used?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

All questions have been taken from the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 General Studies Paper I. For more details, refer to the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) website.

