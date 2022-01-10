DSE Assam Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the teaching profession, here comes a golden job opportunity for you all. The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Post Graduate Teachers and Graduate Teacher posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —madhyamik.assam.gov.in. The registration process will commence from January 15 and will end on January 30, 2022. For more details about the DSE Assam Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022 Released on wbpolice.gov.in | Here’s How to Download

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 556 vacant posts will be filled.

Post Graduate Teacher: 169 Posts

Graduate Teacher: 387 Posts

Important Dates Regarding the Recruitment Process

The online application begins from: January 15, 2022.

The last date for submission of online application: January 31, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the PGT posts must have completed post-graduate in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks or equivalent and B.Ed. From National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution. The applicant shall have to appear and pass in the Higher Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test in the concerned cadre, conducted by the Government scoring a minimum of 60% marks

Candidates applying for the GT posts must be a graduate or postgraduate in the concerned subject and hold a degree of B.Ed. from a recognized University.

Pay Scale

Post Graduate Teacher: Rs. 22,000 to 97,000 including Grade Pay of Rs. 11, 800 PM plus other allowances as admissible under rules.

Rs. 22,000 to 97,000 including Grade Pay of Rs. 11, 800 PM plus other allowances as admissible under rules. Graduate Teacher: Rs. 14,000 to 60,500 including Grade Pay of Rs. 8, 700 PM plus other allowances as admissible under rules.

How to Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 31, 2022, through the official website —madhyamik.assam.gov.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued on the official website.