New Delhi: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will end the registration process for diploma programs and BA in digital media and design on July 27, 2022. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for undergraduate programs is August 15, 2022. The University took to Twitter, "Last date to apply for Diploma programs and BA Digital Media and Design is 27th July 2022. Last date to apply for Undergraduate programs is 15th August 2022."

For the second batch of the university, the Kejriwal government-run skill varsity has opened admissions for 15 full-time diploma programmes, two part-time diploma programmes, and 16 undergraduate programmes (except BTech) and for the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics along with Lateral entry to the BTech programmes and five PG programmes.