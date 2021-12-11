DSEU Recruitment 2021: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has issued a recruitment notification to hire candidates for Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the various posts from the official website of DSEU, dseu.ac.in. The online application process is going on and the last date to apply for the post is on or before December 20, 2021. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Sub Divisional Engineer Posts on upsc.gov.in by Dec 30 | Check Other Details

Junior Assistant /Office Assistant: 42 Posts

Senior Assistant: 3 Posts

Program Officer/ASO: 4 Posts

Office Superintendent: 2 Posts

Required Education Qualification For various posts

Junior Assistant /Office Assistant: A candidate must have passed Class 12th or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University; typing speed of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on manual typewriter OR A typing speed of 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi on Computer.

Senior Assistant: A candidate must have passed Bachelor’s Degree (Min 55% marks) from a recognized Board/University or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University; A typing speed of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on a manual typewriter OR A typing speed of 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi on Computer.

Program Officer/ASO: A candidate must have passed a Bachelor’s Degree of a recognized University with not less than 50%.

Office Superintendent: A candidate must have passed Bachelor’s Degree (Min 55% marks) from a recognized Board/University or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University.

DSEU Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection of the candidate will be made through an examination scheme and Skill Test.

Steps to Apply For the Various Posts

Eligible candidates can submit applications through the offline mode to the OSD(Recruitment), Room No. 312, 3rd Floor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Integrated Institute of Technology Complex, Sector – 9, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110077 by December 20, 2021.

Note, applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.