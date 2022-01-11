DSEU Recruitment 2022: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for several Group A posts including that of Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official website —dseu.ac.in. The online application process is going on and the last date to apply for the post is on or before January 25, 2022 till 11:59 PM.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Bank Releases Notification for Digital Banking Head Position | Details Here

Total: 236 Posts

Lecturer: 138

Assistant Professor: 38

Associate Professor: 23

Professor: 13

Assistant Professor of Practice: 13

Associate Professor of Practice: 5

Professor of Practice: 3

DSEU Recruitment 2022: Application fee Candidates belonging to General Category and OBC (Creamy Layer) Male are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to OBC (Non-Creamy layer)/EWS male are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Note, female candidates of all categories/SC/ST/PwBD are required to pay Rs 500. There will be no fee for transgender candidates. DSEU Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Professor: As per the latest notification of AICTE and/or UGC norms/regulations regarding Minimum Qualifications.

Associate Professor: As per the latest notification of AICTE and/or UGC norms/regulations regarding Minimum Qualifications.

Assistant Professor of Practice: First class Bachelor's degree and minimum 5 years of practice in the relevant field from Central Government/ UTs / State Government / Statutory or Autonomous Body / listed* private organization / reputed recognized Institutes/ University. (ii) Has earned recognition in the field of working.

How to Apply online

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 25, 2022, through the official website —dseu.ac.in. To know more about the eligibility process, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference

DSEU Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here