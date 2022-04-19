DSSSB Admit card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has released the admit cards for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant. Registered Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.Also Read - APJEE 2022 To Be Held On June 25; Application Process Begins Tomorrow

The DSSSB Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the post of Junior Clerk will be conducted from May 18 to June 5, 2022. Meanwhile, the Board will conduct the Personal Assistant Skill Test from April 24 to May 18, 2022.

DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2022: How to Download?