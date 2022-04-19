DSSSB Admit card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has released the admit cards for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant. Registered Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.Also Read - APJEE 2022 To Be Held On June 25; Application Process Begins Tomorrow
The DSSSB Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the post of Junior Clerk will be conducted from May 18 to June 5, 2022. Meanwhile, the Board will conduct the Personal Assistant Skill Test from April 24 to May 18, 2022. Also Read - IndBank Recruitment 2022: Applications For 73 Posts Begins at indbankonline.com; Graduates Can Apply
DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2022: How to Download?
Also Read - TANCET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till April 21; Here's How to Apply at tancet.annauniv.edu
- Visit the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “E-ADMIT CARDS LINK FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST CODE 17/21 AND 13/20”
- A new webpage will open.
- Click on the ‘Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’ option.
- Enter Tier-1 Exam Roll No, and select post.
- Now click on the generate button.
- Your DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.