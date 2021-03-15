New Delhi: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB Assistant Engineer Tier 2 exam date 2021 announced. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in for all the details. DSSSB Assistant Engineer Tier 2 exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on April 4 and 5, 2021. The candidates who have registered them for the DSSSB Assistant Engineer Tier-2 recruitment examination can check the official website’s notification. Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Process Starts For Over 1,000 Posts Tomorrow, Apply Through This Direct Link

DSSSB Assistant Engineer Tier 2 exam will be conducted on April 4 and 5, 2021.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts; the first shift is from 8:30 am to 10: 30 am, and the second shift is from 12: 30 pm to 1:30 pm.

The name of the exam center, date and timing will be mentioned on the admit card.

The candidates must note that the detailed instructions to download e-admit cards will be given shortly on the official website of the Board.

Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Assistant Engineer Tier 2 exam are advised to update their email ID and mobile number for any future communication. The Board will update all the DSSSB Assistant Engineer Tier 2 exam-related information on the official website.

The link to the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is here, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.