DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Admit Card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued the Assistant Teacher (Primary) Admit Card 2019 for a computer-based test.

Candidates who have applied for the DSSSB Primary Teacher exam can download their admit card on the official website, i.e. dsssb.gov.in.

Here’s How to Download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., dsssb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Download Admit Card for the online CBT exam for the post code 81/17 (Grade II DASS) and post code 15/19 (Assistant Teacher (primary))”.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Now download your DSSSB admit card for PRT exam.