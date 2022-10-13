The Delhi Subordinate Services Board, DSSSB on Thursday announced the Assistant Teacher result date. According to the date released by the board, the results will be announced on November 2, 2022. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.Also Read - DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

This recruitment drive will fill up 434 posts of Assistant Teacher in the organisation. The recruitment process was started on May 25, 2021 and ended on June 24, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DSSSB.

How to check the scores:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the scores: