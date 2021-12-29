DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board on Wednesday released the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 for the major combined exams. The examination dates have been issued for various recruitment exams such as Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Engineer (AE), PGT and Lecturer, TGT, Assistant Teacher, Legal Assistant, Section Officer, Lab Technician, and others. The exams are scheduled to be held in the upcoming year 2022. Applications are invited from interested and eligible candidates for the following positions. Candidates who want to apply for DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2022 can check the schedule on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.Also Read - KSP Recruitment 2021: Apply For 71 Armed Reserve SI Posts on rsi21.ksponline.co.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details
|Name of the exam
|Timeline
|JE (Civil)
|January 1 to March 31, 2022
|JE (Electrical), SO (Electrical)
|January 1 to March 31, 2022
|AE (Civil)
|January 1 to March 31, 2022
|AE (Electrical)
|January 1 to March 31, 2022
|Legal Assistant, Assistant Law Officer
|January 1 to March 31, 2022
|PGT & Lecturer
|February 1 to April 30, 2022
|Staff Nurse/ ANN
|February 1 to May 31, 2022
|Section Officer
|February 1 to May 31, 2022
|Lab Technician Gr-Ill
|February 1 to May 31, 2022
According to the issued DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022, the notification for the posts of JE (Civil), JE (Electrical), AE (Civil), AE (Electrical), and Legal Assistant will be issued in the first week of January 2022 and the exam will be held in March 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to download the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022. Note, the dates mentioned in the calendar are tentative and may vary in the future.
Click Here: Download DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022