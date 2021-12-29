DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board on Wednesday released the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 for the major combined exams. The examination dates have been issued for various recruitment exams such as Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Engineer (AE), PGT and Lecturer, TGT, Assistant Teacher, Legal Assistant, Section Officer, Lab Technician, and others. The exams are scheduled to be held in the upcoming year 2022. Applications are invited from interested and eligible candidates for the following positions. Candidates who want to apply for DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2022 can check the schedule on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.Also Read - KSP Recruitment 2021: Apply For 71 Armed Reserve SI Posts on rsi21.ksponline.co.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Name of the exam Timeline JE (Civil) January 1 to March 31, 2022 JE (Electrical), SO (Electrical) January 1 to March 31, 2022 AE (Civil) January 1 to March 31, 2022 AE (Electrical) January 1 to March 31, 2022 Legal Assistant, Assistant Law Officer January 1 to March 31, 2022 PGT & Lecturer February 1 to April 30, 2022 Staff Nurse/ ANN February 1 to May 31, 2022 Section Officer February 1 to May 31, 2022 Lab Technician Gr-Ill February 1 to May 31, 2022

According to the issued DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022, the notification for the posts of JE (Civil), JE (Electrical), AE (Civil), AE (Electrical), and Legal Assistant will be issued in the first week of January 2022 and the exam will be held in March 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to download the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022. Note, the dates mentioned in the calendar are tentative and may vary in the future.

