DSSSB Exam Schedule 2022: Attention applicants, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board on Monday released the DSSSB Exam Schedule 2022 for its upcoming recruitment examinations. The Board has released the exam dates for various recruitment exams, like Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Engineer (AE), Security Supervisor, Draftsman, Junior Engineer (JE), and others.Also Read - CDAC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 17 Consultant Posts at cdac.in; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The Board will conduct the exam from March 7, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the exam schedule. Also Read - UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021 Out on upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

Go to the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ” NOTIFICATION OF ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR THE VARIOUS POST CODES OF VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS SECHDULED IN THE MONTH OF MARCH 2022” available in the What’s New Section.

available in the What’s New Section. A new PDF will open on your screen.

Save, Download the DSSSB Exam Schedule 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Click Here to Download the DSSSB Exam Schedule 2022 Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2022: Notification Out For Civil Services, IFS Preliminary Exam on upsc.gov.in

The Board will soon release the admit card for the above posts on its official website. Candidates Should follow all COVID-19 related Safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing, etc.