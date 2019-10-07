DSSSB Fire Operator Exam 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), on Monday, started the online application process for recruitment to Fire Operator position. Those interested can apply on dsssbonline.nic.in, which is the official website of the DSSSB.

The last date to complete the online application is November 6.

The notification for the exam, through which 706 positions will be filled, was published on September 24.

How to apply for DSSSB Fire Operator Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘Click here for new registration’

Step 3: Complete the registration process to generate user ID and password

Step 4: Now, using user ID and password, login from the home page

Step 5: Download or take a print out of your application for future use.

Those who want to apply should have cleared class 10 exam and should possess a license to drive heavy-duty vehicles. They should be below 27 years of age (relaxed for reserved category) and will have to clear the physical endurance test, driving test and written test as prescribed by the Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

The written exam will have 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth 200 marks. The questions will be based on General Awareness, General Intelligence, Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability ETC.

However, there will also be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.