DSSSB JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Tuesday released the admit card for Tier 2 online exam for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket by visiting the official DSSSB website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The DSSSB JE Tier 2 exam will be held on March 19 and March 20.

Candidates need to carry their admit card or hall ticket to the exam centre without fail or they will not be allowed to sit for the test. Candidates also need to bring a passport size photograph to paste on the first page of the admit card at the exam centre. Detailed instructions regarding the DSSSB JE Tier 2 exam are given on the website.

DSSSB JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR TIER-II ONLINE EXAM ON 19 & 20 MAR 2021 FOR POSTCODES 67/14, 48/15, 12/17, 06/19, 07/19, 13/19, 17/19, 11/17, 03/19, 04/19, 05/19’

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the required fields

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen, download it for future reference.