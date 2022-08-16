DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Patwari. Interested candidates can download the DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The Patwari examination will be conducted on August 20, August 21, September 17, and September 18, 2022. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1.38 Lakh Per Month, Apply For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com

How to Download DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “LINK TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM FOR POST CODE 48/21 ON DATED 20,21 AUG.2022 AND 17,18 SEPT.2022” Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth. Now click on the submit option. Your DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

The name of the examination centre and other details will be mentioned on the admit card. For more details, check the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board.