DSSSB Primary Assistant Teacher Exam 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the dates of the Primary Assistant Teacher Exam 2019. The DSSSB PRT Exam will be conducted on November 11, 13, 14 and 15 this year, stated a report.

Candidates who have applied for the DSSSB Primary Teacher exam can download their admit card on the official website, i.e. dsssb.gov.in.

Here’s How to Download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Log onto dsssb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Download Admit Card for the online CBT exam for the post code 81/17 (Grade II DASS) and post code 15/19 (Assistant Teacher (primary))”.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Enter the required details.

Step 4: Now you can download your DSSSB admit card. Take a print out of the same for future use.