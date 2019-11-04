The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the dates for recruitment exams on its official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The exams will begin on November 5 and continue till November 27.

The DSSSB exam will be conducted for various posts through an online mode. The admit cards will be released shortly on the website and the results will be declared after the exam is conducted.

The exam dates have been announced for Assistant Teacher, Junior Engineer (Civil), Data Entry Operator, Pubic Relation Assistant among other posts.

There will be 100 Multiple-choice Questions (MCQs) of total 100 marks from subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, Hindi Language and Comprehension, and English Language and Comprehension.

Here’s the DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2019 schedule:

Junior Engineer (civil) – November 5 and 6

Grade II (DASS) – November 8

Asst Teacher (Primary) – November 11, 13, 14, 15

Asst Teacher (Nursery) – November 19

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Veterinary and livestock inspector, chemist – November 19

Wildlife Inspector – November 20.

Translator Punjabi – November 22

Data entry operator (Grade B) - November 22

Statistical Engineer – November 27

Draughtsman Grade III, Food Safety Officer, Public Relation Assistant, Jr Social Education teacher (education), Craft Instructor Commercial Art, Ship modelling Storekeeper – November 27