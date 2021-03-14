DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has sought applications for 1,171 Technical Assistant, TGT, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and various other posts under DSSSB Recruitment 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Work in DEAL; Vacancies Notified For Apprentice Posts, Apply Soon

The application process for these posts will start tomorrow, March 15, 2021 and end on April 14, 2021.

Direct link to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021

One can also check the official notification through this link:

Direct link to check DSSSB Recruitment 2021 official notification

Important dates for DSSSB Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application – 15 March 2021

Last date for online application – 14 April 2021 till 11:59 PM

Vacancy details for DSSSB Recruitment 2021

Category | Number of posts

EWS – 54

UR – 487

OBC – 328

SC – 164

ST – 93

PWD – 45