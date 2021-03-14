DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has sought applications for 1,171 Technical Assistant, TGT, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and various other posts under DSSSB Recruitment 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Work in DEAL; Vacancies Notified For Apprentice Posts, Apply Soon
The application process for these posts will start tomorrow, March 15, 2021 and end on April 14, 2021. Once the application process starts, candidates can also apply for these posts directly by clicking on the link given below: Also Read - SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity For 10th Pass to Work in Indian Ministries, Apply Soon
Direct link to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation Notifies Bumper Vacancy, 12th Pass Can Apply Too
One can also check the official notification through this link:
Direct link to check DSSSB Recruitment 2021 official notification
Important dates for DSSSB Recruitment 2021
Starting date for online application – 15 March 2021
Last date for online application – 14 April 2021 till 11:59 PM
Vacancy details for DSSSB Recruitment 2021
Category | Number of posts
EWS – 54
UR – 487
OBC – 328
SC – 164
ST – 93
PWD – 45