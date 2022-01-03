UR: 9

OBC: 1

Department-wise Vacancy

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC): 5 Posts

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (East DMC): 5 Posts

Pay Scale

Rs. 9300-34800+ Grade Pay 4600/- Group: ‘B’

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Education Qualification

NDMC/SDMC/EDMC – Degree in Civil/Engineering Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. (ii) Two years of professional experience. Diploma in Electrical/Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent. and Two years of professional experience as an Electrical/Civil Engineer counted from the date of completion of the qualifying Diploma Examination.

New Delhi Municipal Council – 1st Class or second high-class University graduate Civil Engineer from a recognized institution or passed section A & B examination of the institution of engineers (India) with 03 years experience service.

Age Limit and Selection Process

Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical) must be between the age group of 18-30 years. DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I & Tier-II) for making recruitment against the vacancies notified above.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General / OBC / EWS categories must pay a sum of Rs. 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates may apply online through the website https://dsssbonline.nic.in from January 10, 2022, up to February 9, 2022 (till 11:59 PM) after which the link will be disabled. Before submitting online applications, the candidate must ensure that he/she is registered on DSSSB’s portal i.e. https://dsssbonline.nic.in.

For more details regarding the DSSSB Recruitment process, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared on the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.