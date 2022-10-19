DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Librarian, Assistant Teacher (Nursery), and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Board at dsssbonline.nic.in. Only online applications will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode shall stand summarily rejected. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. The last date to submit the application form is November 18, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, other details here.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 60 Posts at bankofbaroda.in. Read Details Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications:- 19/10/2022 (19th October, 2022)

Closing Date for Submission of Online Applications :- 18/11/2022 (18th November, 2022)

DSSSB Vacancy 2022

Librarian: 100 posts

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): 04 posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 106 posts

Domestic Science Teacher: 201 posts

Physical Education Teacher: 221 posts

DSSSB Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Educational Qualification Here

Librarian: Degree from a recognized University or Equivalent. Bachelors Degree or Equivalent Diploma in Library Science or a recognized University/Institute or Equivalent. Experience of Two years in Library/computerization of a Library OR One year Certificate in Computer Application from a recognized institute or equivalent.

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): Senior Secondary School (Class Twelve) certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board/University. 2. Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme of a duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute. Must have passed Hindi at secondary level. NOTE :- "The candidates not having essential qualification as exactly mentioned in the Recruitment Rules of the concerned post need not apply.

Senior Secondary School (Class Twelve) certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board/University. 2. Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme of a duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute. Must have passed Hindi at secondary level. NOTE :- “The candidates not having essential qualification as exactly mentioned in the Recruitment Rules of the concerned post need not apply. Domestic Science Teacher: Bachelor’s degree in Domestic Science/Home Science from a recognized University/Institute. AND (II) Bachelor’s in Education with Domestic Science/Home Science as a Teaching subject.

DSSSB Selection Criteria 2022: Check Selection Process

The selection shall be made through the One Tier examination scheme. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below:

Direct Link: Download DSSSB Recruitment Notification 2022

DSSSB Salary 2022

Librarian: Pay Level 7, ₹ 44900 – 142400/- (pre-revised ₹ 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4600/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Ministerial

Pay Level 7, ₹ 44900 – 142400/- (pre-revised ₹ 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4600/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Ministerial Assistant Teacher (Nursery): Pay Level 6 , ₹ 35400 – 112400/- (pre-revised ₹ 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4200/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Pay Level 6 , ₹ 35400 – 112400/- (pre-revised ₹ 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4200/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): Pay Level 7, ₹ 44900 – 142400/- (pre-revised ₹ 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4600/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Before submitting online applications, the candidate must ensure that he/she is registered on DSSSB's portal i.e.dsssbonline.nic.in. Eligible candidates may apply online through the website dsssbonline.nic.in from 19/10/2022 up to 18/11/2022 (till 11:59 PM) after which the link will be disabled. For more details, check the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.