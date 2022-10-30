DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is hiring candidates to apply for the Librarian, Assistant Teacher (Nursery), and other posts. Interested candidates can apply by logging into the official website of the Board at dsssbonline.nic.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is November 18, 2022. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check and ensure that they have filled correct details in each field of the online application form. One can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - Delhi University UG Admission 2022: DU CSAS Round 2 Allotment List Today at admission.uod.ac.in; Know How to Check

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Registration Dates Here

The Online Applications begins:- 19/10/2022

The Online Applications ends: 18/11/2022

DSSSB Vacancy Details 2022

Physical Education Teacher: 221 posts

Domestic Science Teacher: 201 posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 106 posts

Librarian: 100 posts

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): 04 posts

DSSSB Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Educational Qualification Here

Domestic Science Teacher: Bachelor’s degree in Domestic Science/Home Science from a recognized University/Institute. AND (II) Bachelor’s in Education with Domestic Science/Home Science as a Teaching subject.

Bachelor’s degree in Domestic Science/Home Science from a recognized University/Institute. AND (II) Bachelor’s in Education with Domestic Science/Home Science as a Teaching subject. Librarian: Degree from a recognized University or Equivalent. Bachelors Degree or Equivalent Diploma in Library Science or a recognized University/Institute or Equivalent. Experience of Two years in Library/computerization of a Library OR One year Certificate in Computer Application from a recognized institute or equivalent.

Degree from a recognized University or Equivalent. Bachelors Degree or Equivalent Diploma in Library Science or a recognized University/Institute or Equivalent. Experience of Two years in Library/computerization of a Library OR One year Certificate in Computer Application from a recognized institute or equivalent. Assistant Teacher (Nursery): Senior Secondary School (Class Twelve) certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board/University. 2. Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme of a duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute. Must have passed Hindi at secondary level. NOTE :- “The candidates not having essential qualification as exactly mentioned in the Recruitment Rules of the concerned post need not apply.

Senior Secondary School (Class Twelve) certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board/University. 2. Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme of a duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute. Must have passed Hindi at secondary level. NOTE :- “The candidates not having essential qualification as exactly mentioned in the Recruitment Rules of the concerned post need not apply. Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): Bachelors degree in computer application (BCA) from a recognized university OR Graduation in computer science from a recognized university (provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject) OR B.E/B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized university OR Graduation in any subject and ‘A’ level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication and Technology, Govt. of India.

DSSSB Selection Criteria

The selection shall be made through the One Tier examination scheme.Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process by visiting the official notification shared below:

Direct Link: Download DSSSB Recruitment Notification 2022

DSSSB Salary 2022: Check Salary Here

Librarian: Pay Level 7, ₹ 44900 – 142400/- (pre-revised ₹ 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4600/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Ministerial

Pay Level 7, ₹ 44900 – 142400/- (pre-revised ₹ 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4600/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Ministerial Assistant Teacher (Nursery): Pay Level 6 , ₹ 35400 – 112400/- (pre-revised ₹ 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4200/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Pay Level 6 , ₹ 35400 – 112400/- (pre-revised ₹ 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4200/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): Pay Level 7, ₹ 44900 – 142400/- (pre-revised ₹ 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4600/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

DSSSB Jobs 2022: How to Apply Online at dsssbonline.nic.in?

Eligible candidates can online through the website dsssbonline.nic.in from October 19 to November 18 (till 11:59 PM) after which the link will be disabled. Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 864 Posts at ntpc.co.in Till Nov 11. Details Inside