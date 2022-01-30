DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will soon close the registration window for the recruitment of Junior Engineer posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Applicants must apply on or before February 9, 2022.Also Read - IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies Notified For These Posts on iocl.com | Here's How to Apply

The online application commenced from January 10, 2022. The Tier-1 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 1, 2022(tentative). Qualifying students will be called for the Tier 2 exam. To know more about the DSSSB Recruitment 2022 process, please scroll down.

Vacancy Details: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 691 vacancies will be filled under various government departments of Delhi such as the Delhi Jal Board and others.

Junior Engineer/Se (Civil): 575

Junior Engineer (Electrical)/Section Officer (Electrical): 116

Important Dates Regarding the Recruitment process

The DSSSB JE Application Form begins from: January 10, 2022.

The DSSSB JE Application Form ends on: February 9, 2022.

The DSSSB JE Examination date: Tentative March 1, 2022

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical, and Section Officer (SO) Electrical must be between the age group of 18-27 years. Meanwhile, candidates applying for Junior Engineer (JE) Civil, and Section Officer (SO)Civil must also be between the age group of 18-27 years.

Selection Process: DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I & Tier-II) for making recruitment against the vacancies notified above. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board. Note, Only online applications will be accepted. Applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc. will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected.

To know more about the selection process, eligibility, age relaxation, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Commission.

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Detailed Notification For Junior Engineer (Electrical)/Section Officer (Electrical)

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Detailed Notification For Junior Engineer (Civil)/Section Officer(Civil)