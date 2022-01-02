DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Electrical, and Section Officer (SO) Civil, Electrical. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before February 9, 2022. The online application window will open from January 10, 2022. The Tier-1 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 1, 2022(tentative). Qualifying students will be called for the Tier 2 exam. To know more about the DSSSB Recruitment 2022 process, please scroll down.Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur to Release Admit Card Tomorrow on gate.iitkgp.ac.in | Check Exam Schedule Here

Junior Engineer/Se (Civil): 572

Junior Engineer (Electrical)/Section Officer (Electrical): 116

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 688 vacancies will be filled under various government departments of Delhi such as the Delhi Jal Board and others.

Important Dates Regarding the Recruitment process

The DSSSB JE Application Form begins from : January 10, 2022.

The DSSSB JE Application Form ends on: February 9, 2022.

The DSSSB JE Examination date: Tentative March 1, 2022.

Pay Scale for the above posts

Rs. 9300-34800+ Grade Pay 4200 Group: ‘B’

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical, and Section Officer (SO) Electrical must be between the age group of 18-27 years. Meanwhile, candidates applying for Junior Engineer (JE) Civil, and Section Officer (SO)Civil must also be between the age group of 18-27 years.

Selection Process

DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I & Tier-II) for making recruitment against the vacancies notified above. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board. Note, Only online applications will be accepted. Applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc. will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. To know more about the selection process, eligibility, age relaxation, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Commission.

Click Here: DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (ELECTRICAL)/SECTION OFFICER (ELECTRICAL)

Click Here: DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL)/SECTION OFFICER(CIVIL) POST