DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Invited for 238 Craft Instructor and Other Posts | Deets Inside
The registration process was started on March 9 and will end on April 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited applications from candidates for Craft Instructor and other posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the post can apply online through the official site of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in. The candidates must note that this recruitment drive will fill up 238 posts in the organisation.
Also Read:
The registration process was started on March 9 and will end on April 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
You may like to read
Direct link to apply for DSSSB recruitment
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:
- The application fees is ₹100/-.
- Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.
- Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.
- The selection process includes one tier examination.
- The examination will comprise of 200 marks question.
- The time duration is for 2 hours.
- Marks scored by the candidates in the Computer Based Test will be calculated on prorated basis.
Vacancy Details
- Instructor Millwright: 7 posts
- Technical Assistant: 2 posts
- Maintenance Mechanic: 1 post
- Craft Instructor: 159 posts
- Employability Skills Instructor: 18 posts
- Workshop Calculation and Science Instructor: 26 posts
- Workshop Attendant: 45 posts
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.