DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification Out For 863 Posts; Apply From Nov 21; Job Description Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Lab attendant, Special education teacher posts, Warder, Matron, Assistant Superintendent, and others. Eligible candidates can download the DSSSB notification through the official site of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the official notification, the registration process will begin on November 21, 2023. Meanwhile, the last date for submission of the application form is December 20. This recruitment drive will fill up 863 posts. For more details about the DSSSB Recruitment process, please scroll down.

Only online applications will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode shall stand summarily rejected. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 – Last Date to Apply For Job

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications: – 21/11/2023 (21st November, 2023) Closing Date for Submission of Online Applications :- 20/12/2023 (20th December, 2023

DSSSB Vacancy

Vacancy: 863 Posts

DSSSB Eligibility 2023 – Check Educational Qualification

PHARMACIST (HOMOEOPATHY): 10 + 2 with science subject. Diploma in Homoeopathy Pharmacy of not less than two years from a government board/institution.

JUNIOR RADIOTHERAPY TECHNICIAN: Sr. Secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized Board. 2. Certificate (02 years course) in radiation therapy technology or equivalent certificate from a Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) recognized institution with infield training in radiotherapy. OR B.Sc. in Radiotherapy OR B.Sc. in Radiography with Radiotherapy as a subject.

