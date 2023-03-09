Home

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply For 258 Posts at dsssbonline.nic.in; Fee Exempted For Women Candidates

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is hiring.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the various Group B and C posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 7, 2023. A total of 258 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications: – 09/03/2023 ( 9 th March, 2023)

Closing Date for Submission of Online Applications :- 07/04/2023 ( 7 th April, 2023)

DSSSB Vacancy Details

Total vacancy: 258 posts

DSSSB Group B, C Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification here

Instructor Millwright: Three years’ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Board/Institution and (ii) Two years’ experience in teaching/working in a relevant industrial unit/organization after acquiring the requisite qualification

Three years’ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Board/Institution and (ii) Two years’ experience in teaching/working in a relevant industrial unit/organization after acquiring the requisite qualification Technical Assistant (Junior): Three years’ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Board/Institution and (ii) Two years’ experience in teaching/working in a relevant industrial unit/organization after acquiring the requisite qualification.

Three years’ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Board/Institution and (ii) Two years’ experience in teaching/working in a relevant industrial unit/organization after acquiring the requisite qualification. Maintenance Mechanic: Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Board/Institution and (ii) Two year’s experience in teaching/working in a relevant industrial unit/organization after acquiring the requisite qualification.

DSSSB Group B, C Salary: Check Pay Scale here

Instructor Millwright: Rs 35400- 112400, Level -6 (Pre-Revised Rs.9300-34800) +Grade Pay Rs.4200/- Group

‘B’, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial

‘B’, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Technical Assistant (Junior): Rs 35400-112400, Level -6 (Pre-Revised Rs.9300-34800) +Grade Pay Rs.4200/- Group ‘B’, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial

Maintenance Mechanic: Rs 35400-112400, Level -6 (Pre-Revised Rs.9300-34800) +Grade Pay Rs.4200/- Group ‘B’, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial

Craft Instructor- Basic Cosmetology (For NTC/STC/NAC Holders): Rs 35400-112400, Level -6 (Pre-Revised Rs.9300-34800) +Grade Pay Rs.4200/- Group ‘B’, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

DSSSB Group B, C Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

DSSSB Group B, C Selection Process

The selection shall be made through the One Tier examination scheme. In case of any question(s) appearing in the exam are held to be invalid, those questions will not be evaluated and the marks scored by the candidate will be calculated on a prorated basis (out of maximum marks). For more details, refer to the job notification shared below.

DSSSB Group B, C Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

How to Apply For DSSSB Group B, C Posts?

Before submitting online applications, the candidate must ensure that he/she is registered on DSSSB’s portal i.e.https://dsssbonline.nic.in. Eligible candidates may apply online through the website https://dsssbonline.nic.in from 09/03/2023 up to 07/04/2023 (till 11:59 PM) after which the link will be disabled. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board. Further, candidate is advised to visit website of the Board on regular basis to get updates. The Board shall not be responsible for any lapse on the part of the candidate in this regard.

