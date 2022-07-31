DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, and others. Interested candidates can download the DSSSB recruitment notification through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 547 posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Recruitment 2022: TET to be Made Mandatory For Recruitment of Teachers in Madrassas

According to the official notification, the last date to submit the application form is August 27, 2022. Only online applications will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode shall stand rejected automatically. Applicants can check the education qualification, and other details here.

Important Dates Here

The registration process begins: July 28, 2022 The registration process ends: August 27, 2022

Vacancy Details

Manager (Accounts): 02 posts

Deputy Manager (Accounts): 18 posts

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector: 7 posts

Assistant Store Keeper: 05 posts

Store Attendant: 06 posts

Accountant: 01 post

Tailor Master: 01 post

Publication Assistant: 01 post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): 364 posts

PGT Music (Male): 01 post

PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male): 01 post

PGT Urdu (Male): 03 posts

PGT Urdu (Female): 03 posts

PGT Horticulture: 02 posts

PGT Psychology (Male): 01 post

PGT Psychology (Female): 01 post

PGT Computer Science (Male): 07 post

PGT Computer Science ( Female): 19 posts

PGT Punjabi (Female): 02 posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female): 21 posts

PGT English (Male): 13 posts

PGT English (Female): 14 posts

PGT EVGC ( Male): 19 posts

PGT EVGC ( Female): 35 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Accounts): Qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. OR M.Com from a recognized University/Institute. Assistant Store Keeper: Matriculation / Higher Secondary with Science subjects (Physics and Chemistry) preferably ITI trained in Mechanical and Electrical Trades. Should be able to render security at the appropriate scale fixed by the Delhi Administration from time to time. Accountant: Graduate from a recognized University. For more detail, check the official notification shared here. Store Attendant: Two years experience in Store Keeping in Engineering undertaking or Hardware Stores and knowledge of maintenance of Store ledger. Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. with two years Diploma in Special Education or Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education. OR Any other equivalent qualification approved by Rehabilitation Council of India. (ii) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the Application fee.

Selection Process

The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical EnduranceTest/Driving Test wherever applicable. In case of any question(s) appearing in the exam is held to be invalid, those questions will not be evaluated and the marks scored by the candidate will be calculated on prorated basis (out of maximum marks).

How to Apply Online For DSSSB Recruitment 2022?