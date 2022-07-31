DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, and others. Interested candidates can download the DSSSB recruitment notification through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 547 posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Recruitment 2022: TET to be Made Mandatory For Recruitment of Teachers in Madrassas
According to the official notification, the last date to submit the application form is August 27, 2022. Only online applications will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode shall stand rejected automatically. Applicants can check the education qualification, and other details here.
Important Dates Here
- The registration process begins: July 28, 2022
- The registration process ends: August 27, 2022
Vacancy Details
- Manager (Accounts): 02 posts
- Deputy Manager (Accounts): 18 posts
- Junior Labour Welfare Inspector: 7 posts
- Assistant Store Keeper: 05 posts
- Store Attendant: 06 posts
- Accountant: 01 post
- Tailor Master: 01 post
- Publication Assistant: 01 post
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): 364 posts
- PGT Music (Male): 01 post
- PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male): 01 post
- PGT Urdu (Male): 03 posts
- PGT Urdu (Female): 03 posts
- PGT Horticulture: 02 posts
- PGT Psychology (Male): 01 post
- PGT Psychology (Female): 01 post
- PGT Computer Science (Male): 07 post
- PGT Computer Science ( Female): 19 posts
- PGT Punjabi (Female): 02 posts
- PGT Sanskrit (Female): 21 posts
- PGT English (Male): 13 posts
- PGT English (Female): 14 posts
- PGT EVGC ( Male): 19 posts
- PGT EVGC ( Female): 35 posts
Eligibility Criteria
- Manager (Accounts): Qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. OR M.Com from a recognized University/Institute.
- Assistant Store Keeper: Matriculation / Higher Secondary with Science subjects (Physics and Chemistry) preferably ITI trained in Mechanical and Electrical Trades. Should be able to render security at the appropriate scale fixed by the Delhi Administration from time to time.
- Accountant: Graduate from a recognized University. For more detail, check the official notification shared here.
- Store Attendant: Two years experience in Store Keeping in Engineering undertaking or Hardware Stores and knowledge of maintenance of Store ledger.
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. with two years Diploma in Special Education or Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education. OR Any other equivalent qualification approved by Rehabilitation Council of India. (ii) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE.
Application Fee
- Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.
- Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the Application fee.
Selection Process
The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical EnduranceTest/Driving Test wherever applicable. In case of any question(s) appearing in the exam is held to be invalid, those questions will not be evaluated and the marks scored by the candidate will be calculated on prorated basis (out of maximum marks).
How to Apply Online For DSSSB Recruitment 2022?
Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website dsssbonline.nic.in from July 28, 2022. To know more, visit the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board.