DSSSB TGT Result 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the result for the TGT Maths and Special Educator on its official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. by logging in through their registration number and password.
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the DSSSB TGT Result 2021. Follow the steps given below.
Step by Step Guide to Download the DSSSB TGT Result 2021
- Go to the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
- Now, click on the latest result tab.
- Click on the link that reads, ‘‘Download DSSSB Teacher Result 2021’ available on the homepage.
- A new link will be open.
- Enter the required credentials such as Date Of Birth, Roll Number, Password, Visual Code, and click on the sign-in option.
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Save, Download DSSSB Special Educator (Primary Teacher) and TGT Maths Result 2021.
- Take a printout of it for future reference.