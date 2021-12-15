DSSSB TGT Result 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the result for the TGT Sanskrit(Male) and TGT Natural Science (Female) Posts on its official website at dsssbonline.nic.in. The Trained Graduate Teacher(TGT) Sanskrit exam was conducted on September 05, 2021, while the TGT Natural Science(female) exam was conducted from September 25 to September 27, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results online at www. dsssbonline.nic.in. by logging in using registration number and password.Also Read - BMRCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 50 Train Operator Posts on bmrc.co.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

Note, Candidates who qualify in the TGT Natural Science Exam will have to upload all requisite/applicable documents in the e-dossiers in stipulated time from December 16 to December 30, 2021. Meanwhile, candidates who qualify in the TGT Sanskrit exam also have to upload all requisite/applicable documents in the e-dossiers from December 21 to January 04, 2022.

DSSSB Result 2021 for TGT: TGT Cut-off

TGT Natural Science Cut-Off

UR: 123.06

EWS: 107.86

OBC(D): 112.24

SC: 88.07

ST6: 2.16

PwD: 65.80

TGT(Sanskrit) Cut-Off