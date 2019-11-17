DSSSB Tier 1 Offline Recruitment Exams 2019: The offline recruitment exams for various posts including Instructor Home Guard, Carpenter Master, Weaving Master, Driver, Work Shop Assistant and Work Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, i.e., November 17, 2019.

The e-admit card for the DSSSB Tier 1 exam for these offline recruitment exams can be downloaded on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), i.e., dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Here’s How to Download Your DSSSB Tier 1 Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of DSSSB, i.e., dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Download Admit Card For The Offline Exam Dated 17/11/2019 For The Post Codes 31/12, 55/12, 57/12,155/14,145/14 AND 47/15.’

Step 3: Now select ‘First-tier’ on the checkbox situated at the bottom of the page.

Step 4: Enter all the required login credentials including your application number, date of birth, captcha code in the login dialogue box that appears on the screen.

Step 5: You will find a ‘generate e-admit card’ button. Click on the icon and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: After checking the details in the admit card, download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Note that all those who are attempting any of the DSSSB first-tier offline exams are requested to bring their admit cards to the exam hall.