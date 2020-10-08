DTE Assam PAT 2020 results: The Directorate of Technical Education in Assam (DTE Assam) on Thursday declared the DTE Assam PAT 2020 results. All those who appeared for the exam can visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in and check their DTE Assam PAT 2020 results.

Here’s How You Can Check DTE Assam PAT results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “POLYTECHNIC ADMISSION TEST 2020 RESULT”

Step 3: You will now be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your credentials as asked

Step 5: Submit. Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Candidates are requested to download their DTE Assam PAT 2020 results for a future

DTE Assam PAT exam was held on October 3.

Alternatively, you can check your DTE Assam PAT 2020 results on this direct link.

The exam is held by the DTE Assam for those who want admission into Diploma Courses in the State Government Polytechnics of Assam and Polytechnics outside Assam.