DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2024 Likely To Be Out On This Date On btelinx.in, Key Details Here

New Delhi: The Karnataka Diploma Result for December 2023 is likely to be announced today by the Department of Technical Education (DTE). Soon after the formal announcement of the results the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. btelinx.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the result. The results for the Diploma December 2023 exam will be declared officially by the DTE, Karnataka at btelinx.in, and dtek.karnataka.gov.in.

As per a message on the btekinc.in, the Karnataka Diploma Results December 2023 will be declared on December 29 Jan 2024. However, there is no confirmation in this regard so far.

How to check Karnataka Diploma Result 2024?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check their results:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of BTELinx at btelinx.in

Step 2: Click on the Diploma Results 2024 link for December session

Step 3: A new page will open, enter the required login credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Your BTELinx Diploma result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

Details Mentioned in the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2023

– Student Name

– Registration Number

– Course Code

– Enrollment Number

– Subject-wise Marks

– Total Marks

– Grade

– Percentage

– Result Status

– Division

