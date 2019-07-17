DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 1 provisional allotment list 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the provisional allotment list of CAP Round 1 on their official website. Candidates can check their names on the merit list by visiting the website – poly19.dtemaharashtra.org.

Candidates are requested to keep their application ID and date-of-birth credentials handy as the same will be required to view the merit list. Applicants will also have to log-in using their registration credentials.

Follow the steps below to view your DTE Maharashtra provisional allotment list 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DTE, i.e., poly19.dtemaharashtra.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘DTE Maharashtra provisional allotment list 2019’.

Step 3: Login with your credentials as used for DTE Maharashtra.

Step 4: Your DTE Maharashtra provisional merit list will be on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates who have been allotted seat as per their preference in the antifreeze round must report to the admission reporting centre (ARC) between July 17 and July 19.

However, candidates who have been allotted other than their first preference must claim the allotted seat by reporting to ARC for betterment.