DU 2nd Cut-off List 2020: The University of Delhi has released the second cut-off list for admissions in the varsity. Students are requested to visit the official website at du.ac.in and check the cut-off list for various colleges of DU.

Guide for DU admissions 2020:

Step 1: First candidates must check the DU second cut-off list

Step 2: You will need to calculate the marks of best four subjects and then tally the aggregate percentage with the cut-off lists of various DU colleges to know if you are qualifying for any

Step 3: Now, login to DU admission portal. An application form will be generated

Step 4: Select your course and college of your choice and follow the step-to-step procedure

Step 5: Pay your fees. Your seat will then be confirmed.

DU received over 3.54 lakh applications this year, the highest till now, and officials had said that the cut-offs are likely to be higher than the last year as more students have scored over 90 per cent in CBSE Class 12 examinations and the majority of the applicants are from the Board.

Important Instructions

Students must keep in mind that they will not be allowed to visit colleges for the admission process. The admission process this year will be entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Admission Procedure

The varsity will release total of 5 cuts off lists for UG courses on its official site. Candidates will be given 4 days to complete the admission process— 2 days for admission and additional 2 days for submitting fees.