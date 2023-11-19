By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
DU Academic Calendar 2024: Delhi University Issues Semester-Wise Dates For BA, MA Programmes
The University of Delhi has released the semester-wise dates for the various master's and bachelor's programmes.
The University of Delhi has released the semester-wise dates for the various master’s and bachelor’s programmes.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.