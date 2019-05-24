DU Admission 2019: The Delhi University is expected to begin the UG (undergraduate) admission process for 2019 starting from May 24 till May 31. The date of the DU Admission 2019 process has been deferred from May 20, 2019 owing to the Lok Sabha elections 2019. A report quoted DU admission in charge Rajeev Gupta as saying, “We are deciding the date of release of the application form. It can be on May 24, 25 or 27 (Friday, Saturday or Sunday).”

Notably, the National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct the entrance exams for this year’s academic session for those students interested in the Delhi University courses. The entire admissions process for the Delhi University undergraduate programme will be held online.

Entrance test is applicable for certain courses including Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B.Tech. (IT and Mathematical Innovations), Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. The varsity informed in an official statement, “All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and quota.”

Read to know more about Delhi University’s admission process 2019:

1) The Delhi University follows the policy of adjusting marks on a pro-rata basis to calculate the best of the four marks secured by students. This is applicable for those who have studied subjects with a practical component of over 30 per cent in Class 12.

2) To get to know the latest updates, track the ‘Bulletin of Information’ tab on the University’s official website – du.ac.in.

3) Following are the important documents that are required during the registration process:

Passport size photograph

Scanned signature of the applicant

Self attested copy of Class X Board Certificate

Self attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards’ website should be uploaded).

Self attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable

Self attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable.

Self attested copy of Sport Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable.

Self attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable

Candidates should have passed intermediate or class 12 with minimum specified marks in all the subjects. Candidates must be over 18 years of age. They must be an Indian citizen. There is a different admission process for NRI students.