DU Admission 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will soon release the application form inviting candidates to register for admission to various colleges affiliated to the varsity on or by May 27, 2019. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website i.e., du.ac.in.

Here is a list of documents required for the Delhi University Registration Process:

1) Passport size photograph of the applicant.

2) Scanned signature of the applicant.

3) Self-attested copy of Class X Board Certificate.

4) Self-attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards’ website should be uploaded).

5) Self-attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable.

6) Self-attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable.

7) Self-attested copy of Sports Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable.

8) Self-attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable.

Follow the steps given below to apply for DU Admission 2019:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of University of Delhi – du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that says ‘DU Application Form 2019’

Step 3: Enter all the required details.

Step 4: Select a course of your choice and click on the admission procedure.

Step 5: Check to know if the chosen course has merit or entrance-based’ process of admission.

Step 6: Select the applicable quote, either sports or ECA.

Step 7: Now upload all the required documents including your photograph and signature.

Step 8: You are required to pay the application fee.

Step 9: Download and take a print out of the filled-in DU Application Form 2019.

Notably, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2019 for DU admissions to entrance based selective UG, PG and MPhil/ PhD Courses. Candidates can check out the syllabus for the respective entrance test on the official website.