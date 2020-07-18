DU Admission 2020: The cut-off marks for Delhi University Admission 2020 will be higher this time as many students scored above 90 per cent in the plus two results. The last day to register online is July 18. According to reports, over 67 lakh application have been submitted by 11 AM. Also Read - College Admission 2020: Check Important Dates, Guidelines of Academic Calendar 2020

DU admissions 2020: How to apply Also Read - DU UG Admission 2020: Registrations For Next Session to Begin on June 8; Check Exam Date, Cut-off Here

Visit du.ac.in

Click on DU admissions 2020

Click on the subjects you wish to apply – UG/PG/MPhil/PhD

Click on new registrations

Fill details to register

Fill form

Fees

The registration fee for merit-based courses is Rs 250. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS category, the fee is Rs 100. An additional registration fee for ECA/Sports quota will be Rs 100 while for the entrance-based course, a fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. For reserved category candidates, a fee of Rs 300