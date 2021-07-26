DU Admission 2021: The Delhi University has begun the mission DU Admission 2021 from July 26, 2021 onwards with the registration process for PG, Ph.D and M.Phil courses beginning today. Interested candidates can apply for the admission round of these courses by visiting the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in. In view of the problems that emerged last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the University has decided to retain the eligibility criteria as last year for the benefit of the students applying this year. The registration link for PG, Ph.D. and M.Phil will remain active till August 21, 2021.Also Read - Delhi University Result 2021: DU Announces Open Book Exam (OBE) Results for May - June Exam at du.ac.in

For Post Graduate Programmes, the candidates will be required to fill one Registration Form but pay separate Registration Fees if opting for more than one programme. All candidates applying for M.Phil/Ph.D. Programmes will have to fill a common Registration Form, as per the official notice. The University has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for Merit-Based and Entrance Based admissions. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU Admissions 2021: How to register online