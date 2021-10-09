DU Cut off 2021 Second List: The University of Delhi has released the second cut-off (DU Cut off 2021 Second list) for admission in Undergraduate (UG) courses today, October 9, 2021. Registered students can check the second list (DU 2nd cut off 2021 list) by visiting the official websites of DU at du.ac.in and uod.ac.in. Many DU colleges including JMC, Aurobindo College have closed admissions.Also Read - DU Admissions 2021: Varsity to Begin Admission Process For UG Programme on Oct 4; Check List of Documents Required

Colleges will allow admission under the second cut-off list till October 14 (5 pm), but students will have to pay a late fees by October 15 (5 pm) for the same. The university will release the second cut-off list for Science, Commerce and Arts streams. Before releasing the DU list, the recognized colleges will release their second cut-off list.

Admission closed in top DU colleges

If media reports are to be believed, the top colleges of DU may stop admission to many of their courses. In these, admissions for Science program and BA program of Hindu College are likely to be closed. Admission can be done for the seats of B.Com Honours and BA Economics Honours. Apart from Hindu, admissions in top courses in Hansraj, Ramjas and JMC are also expected to be closed. The second cut off list for Psychology (Honours) in LSR is not expected to be released.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s 2nd cut-off list

Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College on Saturday released its second cut-off list with the marks required for BSc (Honours) Computer Science going down by 1.5 per cent. The cut-off for the course in the first list was pegged at 100 per cent but there were no applications received for the course in the first list. The cut-off for the course is pegged at 98.5 per cent in the second list but it is closed for admissions in SC, ST, PwD and EWS categories.

Marks down by 0.25 to 1.5 per cent

The other colleges that had pegged the cut-off at 100 per cent for the course were Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Hansraj College with the former also drawing a blank for the course. The admissions to BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BSc (Honours) Zoology, BSc (Life Science) have been closed while BA programme combinations of Economics and Political Science and History and Political Science are also closed. Some courses like, BSc (Honours) Chemistry, BA (Honours) English, BSc Physical Science with Chemistry are closed for admissions in the reserved categories. Female students will get a one per cent relaxation in the asking marks for all courses.

Aryabhatta College’s second list

Aryabhatta College also released its second cut-off list with the decline ranging between 0.25 to one per cent. The college had kept the highest cut-off for BA (Honours) Psychology among all the courses at 98.5 per cent in the first list which came down to 98.25 per cent in the second list.

The cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) Hindi, BSc (Honours) Mathematics saw a one per cent decline to 97, 85 and 96 per cent, respectively. The cut-off for BA (Honours) English and BA (Honours) History, BCom (Honours) have come down to 95.5 per cent, 94.5 per cent and 97.5 per cent, a decline of 0.5 per cent from the list.

DU courses now closed for admission

The courses that are now closed for admission include BA (Honours) Political Science, BCom Programme and BA Programme combination of History and Political Science. Apart from BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) Psychology and BCom (Honours), all other courses have a one per cent relaxation for female students.

Apart from Hindi (Honours), the cut-off for which has been pegged at 68 per cent, BVoc Retail Management and IT and BVoc Healthcare Management, Jesus and Mary College has said there won’t be any second list for other courses, which means their seats have been filled. The college had pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) Psychology at 100 per cent for those who do not include the subject while calculating their best of four percentage. The cut-off for students who were to include the subject in their best of four subjects (BFS) marks was 99 per cent.

