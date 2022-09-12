DU Admission 2022: For all the students seeking admission under extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota, the Delhi University will conduct trials after October 10 for the academic session 2022-23, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced on Monday. For admission under ECA, and Sports Supernumerary Quotas, a 25 per cent weightage will be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score and 75 per cent to certificates and trials.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Details Inside

Addressing a press conference on this year’s admission process, Singh said, “The trials for extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota students are likely to be held after October 10 for the academic session 2022-23.” With this, the university will be returning to its original practice of holding offline performance-based tests for students. Over the past two years due to Covid-19, DU was admitting students under the ECA category by considering performance certificates. Also Read - DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University To Begin UG Admission Process On September 12. What Students Need To Know

DU ADMISSION PROCESS FOR ECA AND SPORTS QUOTA CANDIDATES

Explaining the admission process, DU’s Dean of admission Haneet Gandhi said for ECA and sports, the certificates issued between the period of April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2022 will be considered. Admission through the ECA Supernumerary Quota for the academic year 2022-23 will be done in 14 ECA Categories. For admission under ECA, and Sports Supernumerary Quotas, 25 per cent weightage will be given to the CUET score and 75 per cent to certificates and trials. For admissions to ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota, Combined ECA Merit (CEM) and Combined Sports Merit (CSM) will be the basis for seat allocation, Gandhi said. “The maximum marks for ECA score shall be 75, comprising performance in physical trials and/or uploaded certificates, as applicable. For an ECA score of 75 marks, for all 12 categories (except NCC and NSS), 60 marks shall be awarded based on physical trials and 15 marks shall be awarded on the basis of the submitted certificates,” Gandhi added.

DU LAUNCHES PORTAL FOR UG ADMISSION

Meanwhile, Delhi University launched the portal for admission through the CUET in its UG programs for academic levels 2022-23.

Singh, while launching the CSAS-2022 (Allocation-cum-Admission Policy) portal, said that admissions will be done in 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments and centres, which includes 206 combinations for the BA programmes as well.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is an online platform that will facilitate the filling up of the application form for admission into the undergraduate programmes

The portal will remain open till October 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate programmes.There will be no offline filling up of the CSAS-2022 application form.

The application number of the CUET (UG)-2022 will be mandatory to apply for CSAS-2022. Launching the CSAS-2022 portal, Singh said the registration process has started.

(With PTI inputs) Also Read - DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to Share Admission-Related Info as CUET-UG Results Likely Soon