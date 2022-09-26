Delhi University Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) on Monday commenced the second phase of the admission process for undergraduate programs that will allow candidates to choose their program and college combination preferences. Phase II and Phase I, which started on September 12, will remain open till October 10. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will also be required in both phases. Meanwhile, the University’s main piece of advice to candidates has been to fill out a “maximum” number of program-college preferences when registering.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For+5000 Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Here

Because of the nature of this year's registration process, this guiding principle is important for candidates to ensure the best possible chance of securing a seat at the University, even if it is not their top choice. Candidates will be expected to select the programmes and list the programmes plus college preferences for which they would like to be considered over the next two weeks.

For example, students can select BA (Honours) History at St. Stephen's College as their first choice, BA (Honours) Political Science at Hindu College as their second choice, BA (Honours) Political Science at Miranda House as their third choice, and so on.

Admission Process Explained

Following the release of the University’s CUET score-based merit lists for the various programme groups, candidates will be assigned seats to their highest possible preference programme-college combination based on their position on the merit list. If all of a candidate’s first four program-college preferences are filled by candidates higher on the merit list than them, they will be assigned a seat in their fifth preference. Candidates should list as many program-college preferences as possible because if they do not list a specific combination as a preference, they will not be considered for allocations or upgrades to it.

CUT OFF VS CUET

Under the cut-off system, eligible students had to list the programmes that they wish to apply to. Once the colleges released their cut-offs, candidates could seek admission in the college of their choice in which they cleared the cut-off and they could shift to other colleges after further cut-off lists if they cleared the lowered cut-off in a preferred college.

The new system requires candidates to provide more information about their preferences which will be used to determine admissions.

“The order of preferences listed by a candidate will be the deciding factor for where they will be admitted. Our advice is for candidates to apply for all combinations, in all colleges. We have no history of data since this is the first time, so there is no indication of where a candidate may end up. If a candidate leaves out a particular programme in a particular college, we cannot allocate or upgrade them to it even if there’s a vacancy and they are suitably placed on the merit list. This would mean a huge number of combinations but our systems are in place to take 5,000 programme-college combinations,” Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi was quoted saying to Indian Express.

Delhi University Admission 2022

DU launched the portal for admission through CUET in its UG programs for the academic year 2022-23 on September 12. This year admissions are being done in 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments and centres, which includes 206 combinations for the BA programme as well.