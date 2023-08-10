Home

Education

DU Admission 2023: UG 2nd Merit List Today on admission.uod.ac.in; Check Latest Updates

DU Admission 2023: UG 2nd Merit List Today on admission.uod.ac.in; Check Latest Updates

The Delhi University UG second merit list 2023 is set to be declared today, Thursday, August 10. Applicants selected in the DU UG second merit list can confirm their allotment by 4:59 PM on August 13.

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allotment List at ugadmission.uod.ac.in Soon; Dates Here.

DU UG Admission 2023: The Delhi University UG second merit list 2023 is set to be declared today, Thursday, August 10. The list of vacant seats after admissions under the 1st merit list will be available at 5 pm. As per the latest official details, one can download the DU UG 2nd merit list from the website – admission.uod.ac.in. Students who have applied for admission to the undergraduate programmes are advised to stay alert and asked to check the results through the link available on the official DU CSAS Portal.

Trending Now

Applicants selected in the DU UG second merit list can confirm their allotment by 4:59 PM on August 13. Colleges are required to verify and approve the applications till August 14. Eligible candidates can pay the application fee till August 15 (4:59 pm).

Selected candidates are required to choose the ‘accept’ options and pay the joining fees at the allotted college. Those who wish to appear for the further round of counselling can choose upgrade options from the cantidate’s login section.

DU UG 2023 2nd merit list: Where to check

admission.uod.ac.in du.ac.in How to Check DU UG Admission 2023 second Merit List Log on to the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the ‘UG admission’ tab and go to the candidates’ login section

Key in your credentials and click on submit

DU UG 2nd merit list will appear on the screen

Verify the result and download the allotment letter for further use. DU UG 2nd merit list: Important dates Candidates to accept the allotted seat: By August 13, 4:59 pm.

By August 13, 4:59 pm. Colleges to verify and approve applications: By 4:59 pm on August 14.

By 4:59 pm on August 14. Deadline for fee payment: August 15, 4:59 pm. Classes however will begin from August 16, 2023, for students who have secured admissions until round 2. It must however be noted that depending on the availability of seats the university may announce multiple allocation rounds. The list of vacant seats will be available on the admission portal of Delhi University.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES