New Delhi: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Aryabhatta College on Monday released special cut-off lists for candidates who could not take admission in the three lists released so far. According to the reports, over 60,000 students have secured admission in the three cut-off lists released by the colleges.

It is important to note that the consolidated special cut-off list is only for those candidates who could not apply under the three lists for various reasons.

However, students do not have the provision of cancelling their admission and taking admission in another course or college of their choice under this list. Such choices were available in the second and third lists.

The special cut-off is the last declared cut-off for a programme:

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

The cut-offs for BCom(Honours) is at 98.25%%

BSc (Honours) Chemistry at 96.33%

BSc(Honours) Computer Science, Mathematics (Honours) and Physics (Honours) at 97% respectively

BSc Physical Science with Computer Science at 95%

Aryabhatta College

The minimum required marks for BA(honours) Economics is at 97%

BA(Honours) Hindi at 84%

BA(Honours) Psychology at 97.75%

BCom at 96.75%

BCom(Honours) at 97%

The cut-offs for BSc(Honours) Computer Science is 96.5%

BA programme combination of Economics and Political Science is 95.75 per cent and BA programme combination of Economics and History is 95 per cent.”)

Colleges release special cut-offs in those courses where more than two seats are vacant since they don’t want to risk excessive admissions, the university informed.