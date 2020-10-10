DU Admission 2020: The Delhi University is likely to release the first cutoff list 2020 for multiple undergraduate (UG) courses on Saturday. Various colleges will announce the cut-off list for 70,000 seats. Once released, students can check the first cut off for admissions on the official site of DU at du.ac.in. Also Read - DU Admissions 2020: First Cut-off Lists For All Courses to be Announced on October 10

Speaking to a leading portal, varsity officials have said that the DU cutoffs 2020 are likely to be higher than the last year as majority of students have scored over 90 % in CBSE Class 12 exam and the most of the applicants are from CBSE. Also Read - DU Admissions 2020: First Cut-off List to be Out on October 12 | Check Schedule Here

If reports are to be believed, over 3.54 lakh students have registered for admission in DU this year. Also Read - Delhi University First Cut-off List 2020: Know Here When it Will be Released | Latest Updates

As per the official schedule, the admissions for Delhi University would begin from October 12, 2020. In the wake of the pandemic, the admission process, this year will be completely online. Officials have stated that no student will be allowed to enter the college premises.

The varsity will release total of 5 cuts off lists for UG courses on its official site. Candidates will be given 4 days to complete the admission process— 2 days for admission and additional 2 days for submitting fees.

Earlier, the Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College had released its first cut-off list for UG courses, with the highest cut-off being announced at 99.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics for students coming from a commerce background.