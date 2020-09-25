DU Admissions 2020: The first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses in the University of Delhi (DU) will be released on 12th October, according to the schedule released by the varsity. Students will be able to check the cut-offs at du.ac.in as well as at the websites of respective colleges. Also Read - Delhi University First Cut-off List 2020: Know Here When it Will be Released | Latest Updates

Going by the official notice, there will be five cut-off lists this year. In case any seat is left vacant after these lists, further cut-off will be announced. Also Read - Delhi University Admissions 2020: St Stephen’s College Declares First Cut-Off, 99.25% For Economics Hons

A record 3,53,919 students had applied for 64,000 undergraduate seats across colleges in DU this year, which is about a lakh more than that of last year and the highest in the past three years. Also Read - DU OBE Result 2020: Release Open Book Exam Results by First Week of October, HC to Delhi University

Due to such high number of applicants, the cut-offs are also expected to go higher this year. Further, St Stephen’s, which is affiliated to the DU but conducts its own admission process, has already set a tone for the rest of colleges as well.

List of Documents for Reporting at DU Admissions 2020:

Pass Certificate for Class 10 issued by the Board

Class 10 Mark-Sheet

Class 12 Mark-Sheet

Original or Provisional Pass Certificate for Class 12 Board Exams

SC/ST/OBC Certificate (for candidates who seek admission through reserved seats)

EWS Certificate, if applicable

Latest Transfer Certificate

Two passport-size photographs (self-attested)

Sports Certificate for last three years (if applicable)

Admission to all DU undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 session will be on the basis of cut-offs barring a few.